Pets of the Week: Pumpkin and Harriet

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Pumpkin, 11 years old, Female: Introducing Pumpkin, our beloved resident bathroom kitty who brings a touch of charm and sweetness to every moment.

Personality: Pumpkin, despite her shy nature, possesses a unique charm that captivates those who take the time to get to know her. She may be a bit reserved at first, but once she feels comfortable, her endearing personality shines through.

Special Traits: Pumpkin has found solace and comfort in the bathroom, creating her own special sanctuary within its walls. She has become our cherished bathroom kitty, offering a gentle reminder to appreciate the quieter moments and find joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Compatibility: Pumpkin’s presence will bring a touch of tranquility to your home. She appreciates a calm and peaceful environment where she can feel safe and loved. While she may be initially reserved, she has the potential to form deep and meaningful bonds with patient and understanding individuals.

Medical History: Pumpkin is up-to-date on vaccinations. She is spayed and ready to embark on a lifelong journey of love and happiness.

If you’re seeking a cat who reminds you to slow down and find beauty in the small moments, Pumpkin is the perfect companion. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with this wise and gentle old lady, and witness the transformative power of patience and love. Adopt Pumpkin and experience the joy of having a bathroom buddy who adds a touch of charm to your daily routine.

Harriet, Lab mix, Female, 3 years old: After embarking on a remarkable journey to recover from severe mange, Harriet has blossomed during her time here at our shelter. Her resilience and unwavering spirit have captured the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and now she is eagerly seeking her forever home where she can share her boundless love and enthusiasm.

Personality: Bouncy, affectionate, and always ready for a good time, Harriet is the perfect companion for someone who loves to stay active. She has overcome challenges with her infectious happiness intact, and her journey has only made her more appreciative of the joy that life has to offer.

Special Skills: Harriet gives the sweetest cuddles and is always up for learning new tricks. Her zest for life is unmatched, and she’s known for bringing smiles and laughter wherever she goes.

Compatibility: While Harriet adores humans and has a heart full of love to give, she will require a home without other animals.

Medical History: Harriet’s remarkable recovery from mange under our care has been a testament to her resilience and the love and care she has received. She requires a chicken and grain free diet and will need to be Apoquel for the rest of her life. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, ready to embark on her new life with you!

Harriet’s journey of transformation and her unwavering spirit make her a truly special dog. If you are searching for a companion who will fill your life with love, laughter, and endless happiness, Harriet is the one for you.