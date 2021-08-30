Pets of the Week: Ralph and Bandit

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ralph, male, 1 to 3 years: Hi there. My name is Ralph. I am a sweet guy who is a little bit on the shy side, but I love head pats and attention. I’d love to find a quiet and patient home who will help me continue to come out of my shell more. I get along well with the other social cats here at the shelter.

Bandit, 10 years, male, mixed breed: Meet Bandit! Bandit is a small and talkative guy looking for a quiet home for the remainder of his golden years. Bandit is loving with the people he chooses to be his friends but is indifferent about the rest. He can be selective with his humans and will need a patient home who will give him the time he needs to adjust. Bandit would prefer to find a home without other dogs, but he has done well with the cats here at the shelter. We have not seen him interact with children, but he can be skittish when it comes to loud noises and sudden movement, so we would really love to find him a laid back and quiet home.