Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ralph, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Ralph. I am a sweet guy who is a little bit on the shy side, but I love head pats and attention! I’d love to find a quiet and patient home who will help me continue to come out of my shell more. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.