Pets of the Week: Rosemary and Leah

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Rosemary, 6 to 7 Years, Female: Hi there, my name is Rosemary. I am a sweet lady who is a little on the shy side. I love hanging out in warm cat beds and sleeping is one of my favorite pastimes. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Leah, 4 Years, Female, Cattle Dog/Shepherd Mix: Meet Leah! This sweet and outgoing girl loves being outside and going for long walks. According to her previous home she is good with children but would do best as an only pet.