Pets of the Week: Ruby and Snert

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ruby: Female, 6-8 years, Hound mix

Nicknames: Little Ducky

Meet Ruby! This captivating older lady is looking for someone to love! She dreams of a place where she has a fenced area to run around when she wants, and then to go back inside to her favorite person to snuggle all day long! Ruby doesn’t care too much to go on walks, and she would rather jump into your arms than play with any toys. She has a high prey drive and she does not get along the best with other dogs, so she requires to go to a home with no other pets. She is a very goofy girl, and she loves to jump up and give hugs. Her bark sounds like a quacking duck, and she loves to make us all laugh!

Snert: Male, 1-3 years, Grey Domestic Shorthair

Meet Snert! You are unlikely to find this shy boy hanging out during the day in our cat room. He spends most of his time hiding from everything in a donut hidey hole. However, if you are lucky enough to be graced with his presence, he might decide to sit down and let you pet him if he feels comfortable. He will run away if there are any sudden movements, loud noises, or any kind of commotion. He is very quick when he escapes his hidey hole, and he loves to slink around the cat room. Come and meet this shy but very sweet boy!