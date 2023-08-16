Pets of the Week: Skye and Finch

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Skye, Pitbull Mix, 10 years old, Female: Meet Skye, the adorable and affectionate little old lady who’s ready to shower her humans with love.

Personality: Skye’s heart is as big as her love for her humans. Her affectionate nature and charming demeanor make her an instant favorite, always eager to share cuddles and companionship.

Medical Consideration: Skye’s journey includes managing hyperthyroidism, a responsibility she handles with grace.

Compatibility: Skye’s love for humans is her shining trait. While she would thrive as the sole canine in her new home, her previous family attests to her good relations with cats, making her an ideal match for a feline-friendly household.

If you’re seeking a devoted and delightful addition to your life, Skye is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your days with a dog who embodies love and companionship, and who will enrich your life with heartwarming moments. Adopt Skye and embark on a journey of endless affection and mutual happiness

Meet Finch, the spirited and playful 5-month-old puppy who’s ready to fill your days with joy.

Personality: Finch’s initial standoffishness is a mere façade to her true nature. Once she warms up, her love for people shines through, making her an endearing and engaging companion.

Playful Spirit: Finch’s heart is in playtime, and she thrives on fun-filled moments. Her enthusiasm for play is matched only by her energy, making her a delightful source of entertainment.

Training Enthusiast: Finch’s dedication to training is a reflection of her intelligence and eagerness to learn. Her capacity to excel in training sessions makes her a wonderful student, ready to impress and grow alongside her humans.

Compatibility: Finch’s preference for being the center of attention makes her an ideal candidate for being the sole pet in the household. As she continues to build her confidence, she would thrive in a pet-only environment.

If you’re in search of a spirited and trainable companion, Finch is the perfect choice. Embrace the privilege of sharing your life with a puppy who’s both playful and eager to learn. Adopt Finch and embark on a journey of mutual growth, joy, and memorable moments.