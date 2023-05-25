Pets of the Week: Smokey and Clancy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Smokey, 4-6 years old, Male: Introducing Smokey, the prickly but compassionate feline who excels at making shy cats feel safe and loved!

Personality: Smokey may seem prickly, but he has a heart of gold. He’s exceptional at comforting and nurturing shy cats, helping them gain confidence.

Compatibility: Smokey is a great companion for fellow cats, especially shy ones. He creates a safe environment, offering support and understanding.

Special Traits: Smokey’s unique talent lies in his ability to make shy cats blossom. He’s a calming presence that brings comfort and security.

Medical History: Smokey is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He’s ready to join a forever home.

Clancy, 4-6 years old, Male: Introducing Clancy, the gentle giant with a shy demeanor, but a heart full of love for both cats and humans!

Personality: Clancy is a gentle and kind-hearted soul, known for his shy nature. While he may take some time to warm up to new people, his affectionate side shines through once he feels comfortable. He is a true gentle giant who craves love and companionship.

Compatibility: Clancy has a remarkable ability to get along well with both cats and humans. His calm and patient nature makes him an ideal companion for those seeking a feline friend who can peacefully coexist with other furry family members and provide endless cuddles to their human counterparts.

Special Traits: Clancy’s gentle nature is his standout characteristic. Despite his shyness, he possesses a natural ability to create a sense of tranquility and comfort in any environment. His mere presence has a soothing effect, making him a cherished companion.