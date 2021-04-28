Pets of the Week: Sparkles and Luna

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Sparkles, Border Collie/Lab Mix, Female, 10 Years Old: Sparkles is very energetic and healthy for being 10 years old and she is looking for her furever family! She loves walks and outdoor play time. She knows some basic commands and is fairly polite on leash. This girl is full of personality and sass so don’t let her initial shyness fool you! She is a very good communicator and will let you know exactly what she wants. Sparkles loves to cuddle and give kisses during down time. She has also lived with other dogs and cats. We believe she would do well with another well mannered canine housemate. A dog savvy feline would also be a nice fit, since she’s part Border Collie, Sparkles does occasionally think it would be fun to chase after cats but backs

down when told.

Her perfect home would be without kids as fast movements and sudden sounds can be very startling to her. Please call to arrange a time to meet her.