Pets of the Week: Starfire and Indigo

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Starfire, 1 to 3 years, female: Hello, my name is Starfire. I’m such a wonderful little girl. I’m very silly and a total sweetheart. I love to play, and I don’t mind being held and I love pets. It takes me a few days to adjust to new places and animals, so I’d greatly appreciate a patient and calm home.

Indigo, pitbull, male, 1 year: Hi!! I’m Indigo but I also go by Indi! I’m such a happy, wonderful little man. I do the cutest little butt wiggles when I see my humans and I have so much love for them! I can be a little shy when first meeting new people but once I know you’re safe I’ll be your best friend! I love going for walks and getting cuddled! My ideal home would be one full of love to give who can take me on lots of long walks! I’d be the perfect adventure buddy! I’d love to meet your current dog to see if we could be friends.