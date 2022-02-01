Pets of the Week: Stella and Danny

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Stella, Pitbull Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Stella!! Stella was found as a pregnant stray in Roxbury so unfortunately her background is unknown to us. She is still learning to trust people and she would love to find a quiet and patient home who will help her to continue to learn trust. Stella would like to do a meet and greet if you currently have a canine companion to see if they can be friends. Stella can be easily frightened by unfamiliar situations and she would do best in a home without small children.

Danny, Male, 1 to 3 Years, FIV Positive: Meet Danny! Danny is a sweet and outgoing guy who can be a little shy at first when meeting new people but he warms up very quickly! He loves head scratches and attention. Danny is quite the lovebug!! Danny is FIV positive. Prior to adoption, we would recommend researching FIV in cats.