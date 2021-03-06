Pets of the Week: Sylvia and Shannon

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Sylvia, 4 to 6 Years, Female: Hello, my name is Sylvia. I am a sweet but shy girl when it comes to strangers, but I am very sweet once I get to know you. I get along very well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Shannon, 3 to 4 Years, Female, Shepherd Mix:

Meet Shannon!! Shannon is currently looking for a Foster-to-Adopt home. Shannon came to us from Mississippi in December, and unfortunately when we tested her, she came up positive for Heartworm even though she had previously been treated for it in Mississippi. We are hoping to find the right Foster to Adopt home for her while we wait a little longer to retest her and are hoping that it comes back negative this time.

According to her Foster mom in Mississippi, Shannon is a lovebug when it comes to her people but does not do well with other animals and needs to find a home without small children. She loves going for walks, being outside, and loves going for rides in cars and trucks. However, Shannan was born with genetic hip arthritis, and does not like to be picked up, or to have her hind end touched. You’d never know looking at her that she has it, she shows no signs, nor does it slow her down either. She loves to run to run and play! Shannon will need to be muzzled when going to the Vet, especially to have her temperature taken.

While in Foster care in Mississippi, she lived on a farm with horses and she loved living the farm life. She loves her people and is very eager to make her humans happy. She knows how to sit for a treat and loves squeak toys as well. According to her Foster mom, she didn’t mind being in a crate while you are not home, or to sleep in or for consistent house training.