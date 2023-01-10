Pets of the Week: Tatl and Tael

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tatl, 6 months – 1 year old, female: Hello, I’m Tatl I came here with my brother Tael. While I might seem shy at first once you get to know me I’m quite the little love bug. I do well with other cat social cats, and I’d be happiest in a home with other cats.

Tael, 6 months – 1 year old, male: Oh, hello. I’m Tael. I came here with my sister Tatl. I’m a pretty shy little man but once you start petting me I melt. I like to stay in small cozy spaces where I can feel safe and comfy. I do well with other cats and love to cuddle them.