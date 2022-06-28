Pets of the Week: Tessie and Cookie

FARMINGTON – Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tessie, 3 years old, Kelpie mix

Female

Hi!! I’m Tessie! I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. I love to cuddle and need to say hi to every person I see! I love people and giving hugs and kisses. I’m super food motivated and will do just about anything for a treat! My best trick is stealing people’s hearts. I used to live with cats

and dogs so I get along with them pretty well. If you have a dog I’d love to meet them to see if we can be friends!

Cookie

Unfixed, Female

Born in care 12/19/21

Hello, I’m Cookie. I really enjoy being out of my kennel and getting fed yummy treats! I’m very sweet but still very people shy. I’d love to find someone who’s willing to be patient and gentle with me and show me that people aren’t that scary.

As I’m still pretty nervous around people I ask that you don’t pick me up. I’m very comfortable with cat carriers though!

I’m very good at using the litter box and like to keep my space neat and tidy.