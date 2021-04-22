Pets of the Week: Tia and Bailey

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tia, Senior, Female: Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I am what you could call the Queen of False Advertising. On rare occasions I can be insanely sweet, and I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But be forewarned, I only like affection on my own terms. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but.



Bailey, Boxer Mix, Female, 3 Years: Meet Bailey! Bailey is a very sweet girl who loves being outside, going for walks, playing catch, playing in water, and overall, just loves being active. Bailey LOVES people. She loves going for car rides and being with her family. Bailey has severe separation anxiety and would love to find an active home with a family who is home most of the time or who can take her with them when they are not home. When she is left alone, she is quite the escape artist. Bailey would greatly benefit from an unbreakable kennel on the rare occasion her family does need to leave her at home by herself. Bailey unfortunately does not do well with other dogs, especially small dogs. Bailey is best suited for a home in the country without other dogs in the area. She can be very protective of her home when it comes to other dogs. With proper introduction, Bailey has done fine in the past with a cat that was in her previous home.