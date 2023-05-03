Pets of the Week: Toby and Anastasia

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Toby, Staffy mix, 7-8 years old, male: Meet Toby, the laid back and cuddly little dog you’ve been looking for! This sweet pup is such a goofy little man who loves nothing more than curling up in your lap for a good snuggle session.

Toby is a very affectionate dog who adores attention and loves to be near his humans. He’s the perfect companion for someone who wants a low-maintenance pet that’s happy to lounge around and watch TV or read a book with you.

Toby doesn’t get along well with other furry friends and would do best as an only pet.

Despite his chill demeanor, Toby also enjoys going for walks and exploring his surroundings. He loves to sniff around and check out new sights and smells. If you’re looking for a laidback, cuddly companion Toby is just the guy for you!

Anastasia, 4-6 years old, female: Say hello to Anastasia! She can be a bit timid around new people and situations, but once she feels comfortable, she is a total lovebug! She loves to be petted and will happily curl up in your lap for a cozy snuggle session. She’s also a big fan of hiding under blankets!

Anastasia has a gentle and loving nature, and we are confident that she will make a wonderful addition to the right family. If you are looking for a sweet and affectionate feline friend to share your life with, Anastasia may be the perfect match for you!