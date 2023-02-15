Pets of the Week: Toeseph and Rosebud

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Toeseph, 4-6 years old, male: Hello hello! You can call me Toeseph! I’m a very affectionate man. I love humans and just about any attention! I’m very treat motivated and will come running if I hear the rattle of a treat box. I get along well with the other cats here and would do fine in a home with others!

Rosebud, 7 years old, female: Hi, my name is Rosebud! I’m a very sweet older lady. I love affection and really appreciate it when humans give me love. I find cat room overwhelming so I’m usually hiding but if you seek me out I’ll gladly accept some love and affection. I also really enjoy snuggling with other cats!