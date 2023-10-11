Pets of the Week: Tony and Gigi

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tony, Fitz Terrier Mix, Male

Nicknames: Rigatoni, Tony-Bologna

Age: 7 years old

Sign: Pisces

Personality Traits: Tony is a kind, older guy who really likes his people. Even though he gets scared easily, he’s quite brave when needed. He also enjoys being around other dogs and would be happy to meet your current pup.

Likes: Humans, mud puddles, calm Energy, and dogs

Dislikes: Loud noises, big changes, cats that punch him

GiGi, Female

Nicknames: Girl Garfield, Chonkers, Tax Evader

Age: 4-6 years

Sign: Taurus

Likes: Not being wanted by the IRS, catnip, food of any kind

Dislikes: Taxes, the IRS, sudden changes