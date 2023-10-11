Pets of the Week: Tony and Gigi

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Tony, Fitz Terrier Mix, Male
Nicknames: Rigatoni, Tony-Bologna
Age: 7 years old
Sign: Pisces
Personality Traits: Tony is a kind, older guy who really likes his people. Even though he gets scared easily, he’s quite brave when needed. He also enjoys being around other dogs and would be happy to meet your current pup.
Likes: Humans, mud puddles, calm Energy, and dogs
Dislikes: Loud noises, big changes, cats that punch him
GiGi, Female
Nicknames: Girl Garfield, Chonkers, Tax Evader
Age: 4-6 years
Sign: Taurus
Likes: Not being wanted by the IRS, catnip, food of any kind
Dislikes: Taxes, the IRS, sudden changes