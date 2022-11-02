Pets of the Week: Wednesday and Bruno

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Wednesday, 5-6 months old, female: Oh hello! I didn’t see you there! You can call me Wednesday! I’m spunky little lady who loves to cause mischief. I’m very curious about anything and everything! My favorite method of investigating is chomping the random items I find around the lobby. I lost my eye when I was very sick as a baby and still have chronic upper respiratory, which is why I have a runny nose. It may clear up once I’m in a home, but I also may always have a case of the sniffles.

Bruno, Pitbull mix, 7+ senior, male: Hi, I’m Bruno! I’m the best little old man! I love people and going for walks. I’m very affectionate and super food motivated. I’d do good with a lot of family types as I’m a happy, cuddly old man who’s eager to make friends! I’d love to have a meet and greet with your current dog if she’s a lady as I’m a bit of a lady’s man however, I don’t do great with other boys. Also, cats are a little too exciting for me so I’d do best in a home without them.