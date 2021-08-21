Pets of the Week: Willie and Lance

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Willie, Cattle Dog Mix, 6 Years, Male: Meet Willie!! This little guy has a big heart and a lot of love to give! Willie loves people, going for walks and car rides. He really just wants to be with you as much as he can and wants to go on all of your adventures. According to his previous home, Willie has lived with both cats and kids, and he has done well with them in the past. He is selective about his dog friends and would like to meet any current canines in the house to see if they can be friends.

Lance, 1 to 3 Years, Male: Oh, hi there. My name is Lance. I am a sweet but very shy dude who loves to hang out on cat trees and in high places. I get along really well with the other cat friendly cats here at the shelter and I am still getting used to people.