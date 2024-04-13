Phillips Area Community Center celebrates historic eclipse

PHILLIPS – Travis Mills, a surprise visitor, popped in for a quick visit and introduction during the eclipse event held in Phillips at the Phillips Area Community Center (The PACC). The Travis Mills Foundation supports post-911 recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation. For more information please view their website at https://travismillsfoundation.org/.

Mills was traveling with Dan Holman from the Maranacook Middle School in Readfield and sixty students and their chaperons. They visited the PACC and left with food, smiles and free Gideon Bibles tucked in their pockets provided by Steve Mitchell of Phillips. Holman previously made arrangements to view the eclipse from the PACC but moved the crowd to Pike Industries a few miles away where they had more open space.

Musicians Gary and Lois Hall of Farmington played “Ballad of the Green Beret”—a tribute to Mills. The Halls are well known in the Franklin County area and many came to hear them perform. The quilted wall hanging, created by Nelda Warkentin of Phillips, was won by Diana McCall. Proceeds of the raffle, $1,310.00, was reserved for paving the apron at the main entrance to the PACC. Seventy three guests signed the guest book, not including the students and the outside crowd setup for the eclipse viewing.

Winona Davenport, on behalf of the PACC board, would like to thank everyone who attended the event, donated food and offered to help clean. Many praises were received for the group putting on the historic event. This historic event was sponsored by Pike Industries, Inc.