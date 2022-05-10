Phillips Chamber of Commerce announces 63rd Annual Memorial Day Holiday Horse Pulling event

PHILLIPS – The 63rd Annual Horse Pulling Event is scheduled for May 29, 2022 at the Town of Phillips’ North Franklin Park.

“We are proud to continue New England’s oldest tradition of horse pulling events. Our custom of Memorial Day horse pulling events began more than 60 years ago and continues to draw families and supporters from all areas on the U.S. and Canada,” Brenda Wilcox, Chamber Director, said.

Horse pulling is a draft horse competition where horses in harness, usually one or two animals, pull a stone-boat or weighted sled and the winner is the team or animal that can pull the most weight for a short distance.

“The park gates will open at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and the excitement of the Pulls will begin at 12 p.m. Early Bird attendees can relax and view the preparations of the horses as they ready for the Pulls. In addition, the Chamber’s “Chuck Wagon” will be on site serving refreshments for attendees,” Wilcox said.