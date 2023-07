STRONG – The Porter Lake Association is hosting the 53rd Annual Bean Hole Supper on Saturday, August 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Strong Public Beach. The dinner will include great food, the famous bean hole beans, and entertainment from The Merry Plinksters.

Adults (12 and over): $10.00

Children (6 to 11): $5.00

Younger than 5: Free

In the event of rain, the supper will be held at The Forster Memorial Building/Town Hall in Strong. Visit PLA at: porterlakeassociation.comm or on Facebook.