Post 28 encourages U.S. Flag education and advocacy

FARMINGTON – Members of Roderick-Crosby Post 28 delivered flag education to several fifth-grade classrooms at Cascade Brook Middle School in Farmington as part of its annual program to raise awareness of U.S. Flag Code in the community. The American Legion was one of the leading organizations to demand standards and guidelines relating to the flag as early as 1923 when the first flag conference was convened in Washington, DC. In 1942, the U.S. Flag Code became public law through congressional legislation due to the continued advocacy of The American Legion and dozens of interested organizations. Post 28 members promotes its advocacy mission and awareness of the proper handling of the U.S. flag, highlighting historical facts and instilling a respect for the flag in the community.

For the past four years, Post 28 Americanism Officer Butch Tracy has organized flag education events at local Farmington schools. According to Tracy, what he enjoys most from the opportunity is the interacting with the kids and introducing community veterans into the classroom. The material presented centers on flag history, observances and handling emphasizing the Flag Day holiday. A hands-on demonstration of proper flag folding was a highlight of the session as several teams of children worked together to fold a flag under the guidance of participating veterans.

One of the veterans, Sheryl Kempton, retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel and Post 28 member, served as a nurse at Walter Reed Hospital and deployed to Tikrit, Iraq for one year in 2006. Kempton believes these types of classes help “teach our young people respect of the flag.” Peter Tracy, a long-time member of Post 28 and retired U.S, Army engineer, has offered his knowledge of flag etiquette in classroom events for the past twelve years. Through these sessions, Tracy hopes the students understand the U.S. flag has “hundreds of years of history and meaning behind it.”

Over the past Armed Forces Day, on May 20th, Peter Tracy spearheaded the placement of U.S. flags at veteran gravesides across Farmington cemeteries. Tracy estimated that approximately 1200 flags were placed by Post 28, Boy Scout, and community volunteers. The most noticeable display is seen along Farmington Falls Road which bisects Fairview and Riverside cemeteries. Tracy remarked that the flags typically remain until Veterans Day upon which he inspects each flag for future serviceability. Flags not deemed suited for subsequent placements are held for a dignified disposal ceremony.

Roderick-Crosby Post 28 accepts worn, tattered, and used flags at the Legion Hall throughout the year for its dignified flag disposal ceremony. Community members are welcome to drop off unserviceable flags outside the basement entrance adjacent to the driveway. Post 28 members are currently working to refurbish a former prescription drug collection box to be used by the public wanting to contribute worn flags for future disposal ceremonies.

For more information regarding flag education classes and/or worn flag collection, contact Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge via email at post28farmingtonmaine@gmail.com, or by mobile phone at 207-200-8756.