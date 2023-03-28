Pre-K and Kindergarten registration in RSU 9

FARMINGTON – RSU 9 has announced registration for students entering Kindergarten and Pre-K. To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2023; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before October 15, 2023. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cushing or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten. Cape Cod Hill School students must register for kindergarten, even if they are already enrolled in Pre-K.

Please call your school; they will have a registration packet for you to pick up.

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon

Pre-K Registration: call Paula Hanley at 778-3031 Ext: 4130. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Hanley will call you back as soon as possible to make an appointment. Registration is open by appointment from February 1 to June 9.

Kindergarten: call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031, and press the main office extension. Please leave your name; Mrs. Oliver will call you back as soon as possible. Registration is open on May 12, 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton

Call Lori LaPlant at 645-2442 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. LaPlant will call you back as soon as possible. Registration packets are available for pickup April 24 – 28 and must be returned by May 8.

W. G. Mallett School, Farmington

Call Laurie Hastings or Cheriese Andrea at 778-3529 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Hastings will call you back as soon as possible. Pre-K registration is May 17 and 18 from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.; Kindergarten registration is May 19, 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.