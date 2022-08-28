Prodan announces candidacy for county treasurer

FARMINGTON – Franklin County Treasurer Pamela Prodan of Wilton has announced her candidacy for reelection. General Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Prodan was elected to her first term in November 2014. She has always been committed to serving the community and the public interest. Government service is especially important to her.

“The future of Franklin County is bright and I genuinely look forward to being re-elected and continuing to serve the people of Franklin County,” she said.

“The public interest is best served by an independent treasurer who can tackle the job of performing the statutory and oversight obligations of the office of the treasurer.” Prodan said in a press release. “I am hard-working, honest and open. My finance goals as county treasurer have always been and will continue to be transparency and accountability.”

As treasurer, Prodan has nearly eight years of hands-on experience and oversight over Franklin County government accounting and finances. “I take a hands-on approach to the treasurer’s job because accountability is important to me,” said Prodan. “Routine and consistent oversight of county finances by the elected treasurer is imperative.”

Prodan thinks both her experience and her positive relationships within government and with members of the public are important. Before becoming county treasurer, Prodan was a licensed attorney in private practice for 22 years, with extensive experience in government administrative law. Prodan also has college-level education in accounting and auditing, including non-profit and government accounting. “I am proud to use my experience and education in public service.”

Prodan said, “Please support our democracy by voting in the elections this fall. Your vote is your voice.”