Public Bean Supper to benefit Carthage Bicentennial Fund, August 19

CARTHAGE – A public bean supper will be held on August 19 to benefit the Carthage Bicentennial Fund. The supper will be held at the Carthage Community Building from 4 p.m. until the food is sold out. The menu includes homemade beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread, coffee, water, and pies. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

There will be a pie auction after the supper if any pies are left over, and a 50-50 raffle.

If anyone wants to donate items, call Joyce, 207-504-3067 or Rachel, 207-418-4901 or Cindy, 207-418-8313 or visit them at the town office.