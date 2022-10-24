Pumpkins on Parade return to Phillips

PHILLIPS – The multi-purpose pumpkin will make a showing at the “Pumpkins on Parade” and “Pie and Baked Goods Sale” at the Phillips Area Community Center (P.A.C.C.), 21 Depot St., Phillips, on October 30. Doors open to the public from 9 a.m – 1 p.m. All pumpkins must be delivered between 8:30 and 10 a.m. No late entries will be accepted. Judging is at 11 a.m. Registration for the pumpkins is $3.00. While the judges parade around they will select their choices for the following categories; Prettiest, Most Original, Funniest, Scariest and Ugliest.

By popular request, the Pie Sale will include any baked item. Example; breads, cakes, rolls, muffins and cheesecakes. If you wish to donate an item for the sale, please contact Sheila at 639-2295, or Winona at 639-4296, or simply bring your item in that morning. All donations will be gratefully accepted and appreciated. All food must be covered, preferably by see-through wrap. Monies realized from the sale will be used to support the PACC’s many activities.