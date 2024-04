RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Regional School Class of 2027 is hosting a yard/craft/bake sale on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are seeking vendors for the fundraiser at the school. A vendor spot costs $20. For more information, email Class Advisor Lindsay Richards lrichards@rangeleyschool.org.

Sign up to sell your things, crafts, and baked goods, or stop by and enjoy some goodies!