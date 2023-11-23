Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents annual Walk to Bethlehem

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the 43rd Annual “Walk to Bethlehem” on Sunday, December 10. Join friends and neighbors caroling through the snowy streets followed by a family-oriented Christmas presentation of music and drama highlighting the talent of local young people. The event ends with a traditional nativity pageant where a local family with a newborn will portray the holy family.

The “Walk” will begin at the Rangeley Inn at 5:30 p.m. with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth. The community is invited join in as costumed nativity figures lead the procession of carolers through the town. The Walkers reach the Church of the Good Shepherd at approximately 6 p.m. where the holiday program takes place. Visit: https://rangeleyarts.org/caroling-lyrics/ for the carols.

This year’s Walk to Bethlehem is co-sponsored by Morton & Furbish Insurance and the Oquossoc Grocery.