Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce presents 8th Annual July 3rd in the Park

RANGELEY – Get ready to experience an unforgettable day of fun and excitement in Rangeley! On July 3, the town will be buzzing with energy to kick off the epic July 4th celebration at 10 a.m. From live music and captivating art to mouth-watering food and endless entertainment, local nonprofit organizations have gone above and beyond to bring you an extravaganza that’s perfect for the whole family.

And that’s not all – prepare to be wowed by the Children’s Doll Carriage Parade on Main Street and get ready to cheer on the brave plastic ducks as they race from Pine Tree Frosty to Rangeley Lake. Plus, don’t forget to bring your furry friend along for the ride to participate in the Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade. It is a must-see! Finally, end the day with a bang as the sky lights up with an amazing firework display at dusk. Don’t wait – mark your calendars and join in for a day of non-stop excitement and fun!

Schedule:

10 a.m.: Doll Carriage Parade starts at Rangeley Inn & Tavern and ends at the Town Park. Awards given.

10 a.m.: Joan Frost Memorial Art and Craft Fair In the Town Park.

11 a.m. estimate: Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual Duck Race After the Doll Carriage Parade Awards.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hymn For Her: Injecting juiced-up backwoods country blues with a dose of desert rock psychedelia that has been described as “Hell’s Angels meets the Amish,” and “Hillbillies with electronics opening Pandora’s Box”

1 p.m. Great American Dog Parade

2 to 4 p.m.: Sandy River Ramblers: The Sandy River Ramblers are one of Maine’s premier bluegrass bands and the longest-running bluegrass band in Maine’s musical history. 2023 will mark the band’s 40th year.

6 p.m. to Fireworks: Invite the Wild – An energetic rock band that blurs genres

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at (207) 864-5571 or email: info@rangeleymaine.com, or visit the website www.rangeleymaine.com.

Don’t forget the Chamber’s online auction will also be ongoing (July 1 through July 4) at Annual Rangeley Chamber July 3rd 2023 Auction | 32auctions.