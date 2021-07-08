Rangeley Lakes Historical Society has two fun events on tap



RANGELEY – The summer is now in full swing at the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society’s two museums with each premiering two new exhibits and many newly installed artifacts. However, the active organization also has a full slate of entertaining events scheduled for the summer with two taking place in the coming days.

On Wednesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. the Society will host its Annual Meeting & Historical Presentation at Bald Mountain Camps in their beautiful lakeside events tent on the shore of Mooselookmeguntic Lake.

All are welcome to join the board of directors of RLHS for a brief meeting to elect officers and share the status and good news of your Historical Society. Immediately following the short meeting, an always-entertaining Historical Program will be presented by retired UMaine Professor Bill Krohn, titled “Samuel Farmer (1828-1913): Early Promoter of Rangeley Lakes.” Krohn is a lively and engaging speaker, and his subject matter is always entertaining and informative. The public is invited for this free presentation, so come enjoy the show and the sunset at this beautiful location.

Then on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. RLHS will present ”19th Century Rangeley in 3D” at the Lakeside Theater located at 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. All are invited to come “beat the heat” with “Rangeley in Winter!” This unique show features a series of vintage Stereoviews, and old photographs enhanced and shared in 3D on the “Big Screen” using supplied 3D glasses.

This is an all-new presentation of the society’s always-popular annual program. The fun evening will kick-off with a collection of rare silent short films accompanied by live music and some snappy pickin’ by Stan Keach and Bud Godsoe of the Sandy River Ramblers. All portions of Rangeley in Winter will receive color commentary and “questionable historically accurate narration” by Executive Director Bill Pierce.

You best get your tickets early and make plans today to “Step back in Time” and view the Rangeley region as it was more than 100 years ago. There will be a cash bar (Bill’s narration gets better with frequent visits) and the popcorn will be poppin’ in support of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Tickets are just $7 in support of RLHS museums and are available in advance at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, in Oquossoc. Can’t make it? No problem as there will be an encore performance on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. For more Info, please call: 207-864-3091. The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501C3 non-profit preserving, sharing, and celebrating the Rangeley region’s iconic history.