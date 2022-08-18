Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association Announces 2022 Storybook Walk

RANGELEY – The Storybook Walk along the Guide’s Tim Baker Nature Trail has been updated for 2022. This year the book is “At One: In a place called Maine” by author Lynn Plourde. The story celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the wilds of Baxter State Park to the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The author shares her outdoor camping experiences, her encounters with a bear and twin fawns in the summer, as well as a moonlit cross-country ski in the winter.

Enjoy the author’s experiences as you walk the storybook trail located on Old Skiway Road in the back of the Rangeley Guides & Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse property. The walk is free and open during daylight hours. The story book will remain up until mid October .