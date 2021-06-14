Rangeley student selected for Principal’s Award

RANGELEY – Autumn-Skye Williams of Rangeley, a senior at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, has been selected to receive the 2021 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Autumn has challenged herself with our most rigorous classes, in addition to online college classes, and strives for academic excellence. She has been active in sports and the arts and has participated in the school’s Math Team. She has served her community in multiple ways through volunteering and the Rotary International Interact Club. She is a true leader in every sense of the word including being the class secretary, a Student Council member, class president, and as a student representative on the School Board. She is an amazing young lady and very deserving of this recognition,” Principal Campbell said.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.