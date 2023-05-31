Rangeley to host White Nose Pete Fly Fishing Festival and the Lupine Festival on June 16-17

RANGELEY – Come celebrate a wild weekend of trout and lupine at two festivals in the Rangeley Region June 16-17, 2023.

The Rangeley Region will host two returning festival events on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, providing a range of activities for people of all ages.

The White Nose Pete Fly Fishing Festival will take place at the Rangeley Inn & Tavern on Friday and Saturday. It will be a wild weekend of celebrating trout, the legendary trout White Nose Pete, the people who chase trout, and the Rangeley Lakes Region. The original White Nose Pete sculpture and companion artwork, recently acquired by the Outdoor Heritage Museum, will be on view at the Museum throughout the festival weekend. Admission is $8 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free. Admission supports the Rangeley Lake Region Historical Society.

Friday night will kick off at 6 p.m. with an unforgettable evening at the legendary gala (formal dress not required—come as you are) honoring fly fishers of ages past and contemporary, followed by a live auction benefiting in part Reel Recovery, a national non-profit organization that conducts free fly-fishing retreats for men living with all forms of cancer. The cost is $20; there will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

On Saturday, fly fishing and outdoor activities for all ages will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the grounds of Rangeley Inn & Tavern or within short walking distance. With displays from some of the best fishing gear manufacturers, fly shops, and fly tyers in Maine—as well as various sessions—there will be something for everyone from young to old and beginner to advanced anglers! There will be free fly-casting and fly-tying clinics and demos, and special clinics just for kids! You can browse vendor row, see, and purchase new and antique gear and fly fishing ties, and chat with fly-fishing authors, view presentations, and so much more! Saturday entry is free.

Don’t miss out on the Lupine Festival at the Outdoor Heritage Museum on Saturday, starting at

10:00 a.m. The popular Lupine Festival is a celebration of the striking lupine flower that carpets the Rangeley Region in June. This festival event will feature over thirty vendors of arts, crafts, and antiques on the grounds of the Museum at 8 Rumford Road in Oquossoc. The Museum and Gift Shop will be open to visitors that day, and the Girl Scouts of Maine will be on site offering information about the Girls Scouts program and hosting a spring planting activity for all ages.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at 8 Rumford Rd in Oquossoc, Maine and can be reached at 207-864-3091 or via email at info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org. The Rangeley Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce is located at 6 Park Road Rangeley, Maine and can be reached at 207-864-5571 or via email at info@rangeleymaine.com.