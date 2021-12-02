Rangeley’s 18th annual Mountain Holly Days

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 18th annual Mountain Holly Days event has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 12.

There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, special festivities, family activities and contests.

This event epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.

The Mountain Holly Days flyer is available to view on the Chamber’s website – www.RangeleyMaine.com – and will be available at many local businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.