Rangeley’s 5th Annual Best Dog on Earth Day

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce the 5th Annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day. Come out and enjoy a fun morning outdoors. Masks are required at the starting and ending points and we ask that participants socially distance throughout the event. Participants are encouraged to bring refillable water containers to reduce waste. Water to refill containers will be provided.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and participants can register for the Fun Walk/Run starting at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event, but pre-registration online is strongly encouraged –

https://www.rangeleymaine.com/dog-day-registration. All participants who pre-register will be entered into a drawing to win the Best Dog on Earth Day gift basket. All participants must

register and the entry fee is by donation. After the Fun Walk/Run, there will be certificates awarded in several categories, including best look-alikes (dog and owner), largest dog and more.

The route and registration location will be announced prior to the event and will be based on trail

conditions. For more information or to pre-register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at

864-5571 or karen@rangeleymaine.com or Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or

leslie@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.