Recent news from the Farmington Rotary

FARMINGTON – Farmington Rotarians have been busy lately. The Festival of Trees was a huge success with hundreds enjoying the return to an in-person festival on Chester Greenwood Day. As a result of the festival, many donations were able to be made, including a donation of $8,400 to the Farmington Area Ecumencial Ministry ECU Heat program. This donation will help our friends and neighbors stay warm this winter.

Funds raised throughout the year also allowed a check for $1,000 to be recently delivered to the Franklin County Children’s Task Force to help purchase pajamas for area children they work with. More than 200 pajamas had already been collected by Rotarians and other partners prior to the donation. The Task Force is working with Operation Santa to distribute pajamas as well.

Al Feather received his FIFTH Paul Harris Fellow pin in appreciation of his significant financial contributions. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition was established in 1957 and acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.

Racel McClellan was inducted as a new member into Farmington Rotary. Rachel and her husband recently moved to the Farmington area and are already engaged in many civic activities.

Rotary meets at 7 am every Thursday in the north dining hall at UMF. All are welcome to attend meetings. Contact Farmington Rotary for more information through the Facebook page.