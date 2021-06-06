Reeds Mill Church annual meeting June 13



MADRID – The annual meeting of the parishioners of Reeds Mill Church is Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the church.

Members and all other interested parties are invited to attend with the intention of hearing reports, act on any business, and to share thoughts on the activities of the church. Reeds Mill Church depends on the interest and presence of people who appreciate the history of the church, wish to see it maintained, and continuing on as a functioning worship center.

We welcome ideas of ways to keep the church in the public eye and to keep preserving its rich past. Please call Ginni Robie at 639-2713 if you have any questions.