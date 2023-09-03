Reeds Mill Church celebrates 45th hymn sing

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will be hosting its 45th annual Hymn Sing on Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM. Begun in 1978, then young brothers Ward and Wade Bredeau asked Rev. Robert Holcomb, pastor at that time, what the one room church would look like after dark with the original kerosene lamps lit. It was decided an evening Hymn Sing would be the perfect way to find out.

The Hymn Sing offers an opportunity to enjoy the serenity of this one room, historical church despite the absence of electricity and water. For an hour, we will ‘raise the roof with songs of praise and worship!’ All are welcome. A flashlight is recommended. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or visit www.reedsmillchurch.org.