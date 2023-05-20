Reeds Mill Church to hold annual meeting, June 11

MADRID TOWNSHIP – Reed Mill Church’s annual meeting is Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. Supporters of the church and all other interested parties are invited to attend with the intention of hearing reports, acting on any business, and to share thoughts on the activities of the church. Reeds Mill Church depends on the interest and presence of people who appreciate the history of the church, and who wish to see it maintained and continue as a functioning worship center. Please call Ginni Robie at 639-2713 if you have any questions.