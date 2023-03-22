Reeds Mill Church to hold Easter Service, April 9

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, located at 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter Service for the first time in recent history. There are no known records citing when the last Easter service was held at the church. The service on April 9 will visit all the events of Holy Week through scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and moving through to the Resurrection. The service will begin at 2 p.m., the traditional time for services at Reeds Mill Church.

Please call 207-639-2713 or visit the website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.