Reenactment of John Colter’s biography at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church

FARMINGTON – Henderson Memorial Baptist Church invites everyone to come and experience history through John Colter’s biography. On April 27, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., John Parker will be re-enacting the journey of trapper John Colter and his adventures between 1803 and 1810. Come and hear about the first settler fur trapper who ran a race against six hundred Blackfeet and won to live another day. He undertook a five hundred mile trek through the Teton and Wind River mountains and who may have been the first white American to view the Yellowstone geysers and sulfur springs.

Please visit for a baked bean supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by the re-enactment.