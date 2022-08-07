Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28’s annual lobster feed Aug. 20

FARMINGTON — Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold its annual lobster feed on Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 5 pm at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street in Farmington.

Dinner will be eat-in or take-out with reserved pre-sale tickets and limited tickets available at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are $25 per person. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Legion Hall on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 am – 2 pm at the Post 28 car wash at 140 Farmington Falls Rd; and the Legion Hall on Fridays, Aug. 12 and 19, from 5-7 pm.

Dinner will include a boiled lobster, fish chowder, cranberry salad, cole slaw, dinner roll, dessert, and bottled water. For take-out service there will be curb-side delivery to your car at the Legion Hall driveway on High Street. Line up along High Street, facing the Legion Hall.

For pre-sale ticket information or questions call Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge at 207-200-8756. All funds will go to supporting Post 28 veteran service programs.