Roderick-Crosby Post 28 places flags on veteran graves

FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 volunteers placed small American flags on veteran graves at Fairview and Riverside cemeteries in Farmington on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

For the past ten years Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Membership Chair Peter Tracy has organized and directed American Legion volunteers to place approximately 1200 American flags on veteran graves in ten cemeteries throughout Farmington. Every year, on a May weekend just before Memorial Day, Post 28 volunteers place flags in honor of area veterans who selflessly served their country from the Civil War to present day. Approximately 900 flags are placed in Fairview and Riverside cemeteries encompassing 38 acres. Before placement day, Peter inspects every flag to determine serviceability and sets aside those ready for a flag retirement ceremony coinciding with Flag Day in June.

This past Saturday, nine Post 28 volunteers and ten Boy Scouts and leaders from Troop 546 placed flags on an overcast morning. The volunteers identified each flag recipient by their service marker inspecting the marker for serviceability, resetting, and straightening the marker if necessary, and placing a flag in the marker. Volunteers read each headstone prior to placing a flag in respect of the veteran’s service.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street, Farmington, ME. The member meeting begins at 7 p.m. All area veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Drew Goodridge, Post 28 Adjutant at 207-200-8756.