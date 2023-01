FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold a Valentine’s dance on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Legion Hall opens its doors at 7 pm for this 21+ event with entertainment provided by local DJ team Dreamin’ Big. Tickets are available at the door for $10.00 per person. Join in for an evening of dancing fun. Visit the Post 28 website for more information and future events. www.farmingtonpost28.com