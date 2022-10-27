Roderick-Crosby Post 28 to hold Veterans Day ceremony

FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold a public wreath laying ceremony at war memorials in Meetinghouse Park on Friday, November 11, 2022.

In honor of paying tribute to American veterans, living and deceased, the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold a public wreath laying ceremony at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington on Friday, November 11th at 11 a.m. The program will open with the Post 28 Color Guard presentation of the colors. Wreaths will be laid at the three war monuments in Meetinghouse Park by community veterans. Post 28 Commander Stephan Bunker will deliver remarks in observance of Veterans Day and specifically highlight the history of the formation of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28.

A public unveiling of commemorative plaques honoring Lt. Thaddeus L. Roderick and Corporal George E. Crosby, to be displayed at the Legion Hall, will follow Commander Bunker’s remarks. At noon, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a free lunch for all veterans at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street, Farmington.