Roof repairs underway at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is currently having some important roof maintenance done by Hahnel Brothers of Lewiston. Unfortunately, the beautiful historic double skylight has been leaking intermittently. To help maintain and repair the roof, the copper gutters and downspouts are being repaired and cleaned, copper skirting is being installed at the top of the skylight to eliminate the area as a source of water infiltration, and the addition roof is being cleaned and inspected.

“We extend our deepest thanks to Susan and Fritz Onion for their generous donation to the library which is making this current project possible,” Library Director Jessica Casey said. “Caring for a building like the Farmington Public Library, especially as it continues to age, can be a difficult and costly task. Our collections, programs, and services are the heart of the library, but the building is what provides a safe space for it all.”

The majority of the money the library uses for building projects such as this one comes from donations, grants, and fundraising efforts. Casey extended thanks for all the community support the library has received throughout the years. The library will continue to host fundraisers and invites the public to participate. Coming up is the annual plant sale on May 6 with proceeds going towards the building fund.