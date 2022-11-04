Rotary Halloween window painting contest results

FARMINGTON – For more than 50 years the Farmington Rotary has been sponsoring the annual Halloween Window Painting contest. Participants paint windows in downtown Farmington and compete for cash prizes in various age groups.

Here are this year’s winners:

Grades PreK & K:

1st – Scarlett Katzenbach

2nd – Tatum Guerrette

3rd – Cara Coolidge

4th – Chase Hafenecker

Grades First & Second:

1st – Oscar Robinson

2nd – Suzette Renaud

3rd – Julia Guerrette

4th – Mia Webster

Grades Third & Fourth:

1st – Poppy Davis

2nd – Margaret McCarthy

3rd – Gabe Malone

4th – Quinn Allen

Grades Fifth & Sixth:

1st – Alexis Couture

2nd – Henrietta Schultz

3rd – Lizzy Hazard

4th – Emmie Ouellette