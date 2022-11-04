Rotary Halloween window painting contest results

FARMINGTON – For more than 50 years the Farmington Rotary has been sponsoring the annual Halloween Window Painting contest. Participants paint windows in downtown Farmington and compete for cash prizes in various age groups.
Here are this year’s winners:
Grades PreK & K:
1st – Scarlett Katzenbach
2nd – Tatum Guerrette
3rd – Cara Coolidge
4th – Chase Hafenecker
Grades First & Second:
1st – Oscar Robinson
2nd – Suzette Renaud
3rd – Julia Guerrette
4th – Mia Webster
Grades Third & Fourth:
1st – Poppy Davis
2nd – Margaret McCarthy
3rd – Gabe Malone
4th – Quinn Allen
Grades Fifth & Sixth:
1st – Alexis Couture
2nd – Henrietta Schultz
3rd – Lizzy Hazard
4th – Emmie Ouellette