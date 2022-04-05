RSU 9 Announces Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Dates 

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) Superintendent Christian Elkington is pleased to announce that districtwide registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the 2022/23 school year opens in May. 

 

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon

Pre-K: May 13, call Jennifer Rackliff at 778-3031 

Kindergarten: May 6, call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031

 

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton 

Pre-K and Kindergarten: May 10 and 11, call Lori Laplant at 645-2442

 

W.G. Mallett School, Farmington 

Pre-K and Kindergarten: May 18, 19, and 20, call Laurie Hastings at 778-3529 

 

To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2022; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before October 15, 2022. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, G.D. Cushing, or W.G.Mallett Schools do not need to re-register for kindergarten. 

Registration Packets must be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your registration appointment. Also, please bring the following documentation to your appointment: your child’s original birth certificate; up-to-date immunization records; a recent photo of your child; proof of residency; and the completed Parental Questionnaire and Medical History forms found in your Registration Packet.

