RSU 9 Announces Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Dates 

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) Superintendent Christian Elkington is pleased to announce that districtwide registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the 2022/23 school year opens in May.

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon

Pre-K: May 13, call Jennifer Rackliff at 778-3031

Kindergarten: May 6, call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton

Pre-K and Kindergarten: May 10 and 11, call Lori Laplant at 645-2442

W.G. Mallett School, Farmington

Pre-K and Kindergarten: May 18, 19, and 20, call Laurie Hastings at 778-3529

To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2022; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before October 15, 2022. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, G.D. Cushing, or W.G.Mallett Schools do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

Registration Packets must be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your registration appointment. Also, please bring the following documentation to your appointment: your child’s original birth certificate; up-to-date immunization records; a recent photo of your child; proof of residency; and the completed Parental Questionnaire and Medical History forms found in your Registration Packet.