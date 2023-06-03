RSU 9 announces summer meal program locations

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 School Nutrition Program has announced the free meal program for summer 2023. The following sites have been established to provide free meals for children 18 and under this summer. Boxed lunches will be served and a breakfast for the next morning will be available. Parents/guardians may pick up meals for children.

Wilton Mobile Meal Route:

Monday – Friday, June 26 – August 4 (no meal service July 3 & 4)

11:00-11:15 Bishop Park East Wilton

11:25-11:40 Bass Park (head of Wilson Lake)

11:45-12:00 Kineowatha Park

12:05-12:15 Franklin Savings (Main St. Wilton)

Farmington/New Sharon Mobile Meal Route:

Monday – Friday, June 26 – August 4 (no meal service July 3 & 4)

11:00-11:10 Hippach Field

11:15-11:25 Ron’s Market

11:25-11:35 Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.

11:40-11:50 Church of Christ, Farmington Falls

12:00-12:10 Sandy River Farm Supply (behind store)

W.G. Mallett School & Mt. Blue High School Summer School:

Monday – Thursday, July 5 – July 27 (no meal service July 20)

Breakfast 8:30-9:00, lunch 11:30-12:30

For more information or questions, email Chef Andy at ahutchins@mtbluersd.org